RBC Capital Maintains IBEX (IBEX) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of IBEX (NasdaqGM:IBEX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for IBEX is $39.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of $36.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IBEX is 693MM, an increase of 19.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in IBEX. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBEX is 0.10%, an increase of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 13,066K shares. The put/call ratio of IBEX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 670K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 446K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing a decrease of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 82.53% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 444K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 389K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 386K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 4.28% over the last quarter.

