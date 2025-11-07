RBC Capital Maintains EverCommerce (EVCM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital maintained coverage of EverCommerce (NasdaqGS:EVCM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for EverCommerce is $12.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.64% from its latest reported closing price of $9.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EverCommerce is 849MM, an increase of 18.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverCommerce. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVCM is 0.12%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 167,931K shares. The put/call ratio of EVCM is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSG Equity L.L.C. holds 85,465K shares representing 47.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 67,085K shares representing 37.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

40 North Management holds 6,115K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,642K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 715K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 76.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVCM by 288.59% over the last quarter.

