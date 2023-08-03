RBC Capital Maintains Ametek (AME) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, RBC Capital maintained coverage of Ametek (NYSE:AME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.48% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ametek is 167.39. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.48% from its latest reported closing price of 158.69.

The projected annual revenue for Ametek is 6,494MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ametek. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.39%, a decrease of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 238,926K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,571K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,505K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 84.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,125K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,982K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,394K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares, representing an increase of 38.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 56.56% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,374K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,359K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Ametek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

