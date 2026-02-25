RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Pfizer (PFE) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $29.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.42. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $27.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 66,533MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an decrease of 276 owner(s) or 7.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.34%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 4,038,711K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 182,839K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,040K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161,382K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,461K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 130,192K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,007K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 49.12% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 73,534K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 68,953K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 13.03% over the last quarter.

