RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Ormat Technologies (ORA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.66% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies is $134.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.66% from its latest reported closing price of $107.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ormat Technologies is 1,154MM, an increase of 16.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an decrease of 193 owner(s) or 28.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.15%, an increase of 31.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.79% to 53,306K shares. The put/call ratio of ORA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,937K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,721K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,611K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 36.78% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,394K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1,065K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 8.49% over the last quarter.

