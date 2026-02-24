RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Blackstone (BX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.47% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is $175.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.47% from its latest reported closing price of $113.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 17,633MM, an increase of 24.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an decrease of 167 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.38%, an increase of 16.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 576,206K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,473K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,804K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,711K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,338K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,965K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,910K shares , representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 91.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,315K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,953K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 57.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,558K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,014K shares , representing a decrease of 38.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 35.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.