RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Array Digital Infrastructure (AD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.52% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Array Digital Infrastructure is $76.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.91 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 53.52% from its latest reported closing price of $49.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Digital Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AD is 0.21%, an increase of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.59% to 17,216K shares. The put/call ratio of AD is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,816K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,526K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 98.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD by 1,110.58% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,309K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 704K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 693K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD by 51.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.