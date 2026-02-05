RBC Bearings Incorporated Reports Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.4 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $56.9 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $96.3 million or $3.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to $461.6 million from $394.4 million last year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.4 Mln. vs. $56.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $461.6 Mln vs. $394.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 495.0 M To $ 505.0 M

