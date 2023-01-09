RBC Advisor Grows Practice with Fixed Income

While leads are the lifeline for any advisor, having a great selling proposition can help put advisors over the top. One advisor, in particular, realized fixed income was becoming a key part of his growth. RBC financial advisor Aaron Howe, who’s known among his colleagues as “the equity guy,” found that getting more involved with fixed income is helping him to develop and strengthen relationships with clients. The timing certainly makes sense as yields on bonds have risen with the Fed pursuing a tighter monetary policy. Howe even leads with fixed income as he talks to prospects. He believes that it’s a “win-win.” His clients are more engaged when they hold bonds from the cities and states in which they live. It has also provided him with more touchpoints with his clients. Howe stated, “People often love buying a school bond because they feel a personal connection to the investment.” Fixed income has also allowed him to take advantage of the market. He stated, “Any opportunity you have with your client to show them you are doing something for them to take advantage of the current situation– whether it’s rebalancing or tax loss selling – that’s what they’ll remember down the road.”

Finsum:A financial advisor was able to grow his practice and get more engagement with clients by getting more involved with fixed income.

