RBB Bancorp (RBB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/24, RBB Bancorp (Symbol: RBB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 5/13/24. As a percentage of RBB's recent stock price of $18.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of RBB Bancorp to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when RBB shares open for trading on 4/30/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RBB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.62 per share, with $20.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.07.

In Friday trading, RBB Bancorp shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.