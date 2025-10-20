RBB Bancorp Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - RBB Bancorp (RBB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.14 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $6.99 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.9% to $28.65 million from $21.24 million last year.

RBB Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.14 Mln. vs. $6.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $28.65 Mln vs. $21.24 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.