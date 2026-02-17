RB Global, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - RB Global, Inc. (RBA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $99.1 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $107.8 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RB Global, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207.3 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $1.20 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

RB Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.1 Mln. vs. $107.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.20 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

