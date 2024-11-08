RB Global, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - RB Global, Inc. (RBA) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $66.9 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $54.7 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, RB Global, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.8 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $981.8 million from $1.019 billion last year.

RB Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

