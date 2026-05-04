RB Global Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - RB Global Inc. (RBA.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $124.6 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $102.9 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RB Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.4 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $1.234 billion from $1.108 billion last year.

RB Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124.6 Mln. vs. $102.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.234 Bln vs. $1.108 Bln last year.

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