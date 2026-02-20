Markets

Raytheon's StormBreaker Cleared By U.S. Navy For Super Hornet Fleet

February 20, 2026 — 08:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, a unit of RTX Corporation (RTX), said on Friday that the U.S. Navy has approved its StormBreaker smart weapon for use on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

StormBreaker is designed to engage moving and stationary targets in all weather conditions, on land and at sea. Its compact size enables aircraft to carry more weapons and engage more targets while reducing exposure time for aircrews.

The weapon was first carried on the Super Hornet in 2023 and has since demonstrated strong combat performance. It is already approved for the F-15E and F/A-18E/F, and is being integrated on the F-35A/B/C variants.

RTX shares closed at $205.41 on Thursday, up 0.29%.

