Raytheon: Name Change To RTX Corporation Now Effective

July 17, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corp. changed its name to RTX Corporation, effective July 17, 2023. The company also amended and restated its Amended and Restated Bylaws dated April 25, 2022, solely to reflect the name change. The company's ticker symbol will remain RTX and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. The company said the name change does not affect the rights of its shareowners.

The company's common stock, par value $1.00 per share, will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its former name, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, through July 26, 2023 and will begin trading under its new name, RTX Corporation, on July 27, 2023.

