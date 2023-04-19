Markets
RTX

Raytheon Wins $237 Mln U.S. Army Contract - Quick Facts

April 19, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies (RTX) said the company was awarded a $237 million U.S. Army contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors and Coyote effectors to detect and defeat unmanned aircraft. KuRFS provides advanced 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote low-cost effectors defeat drones. KuRFS and Coyote are part of the U.S. Army's Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, called LIDS.

The U.S. Army's LIDS integrates KuRFS and the Coyote family of effectors with Northrop Grumman's Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, and Syracuse Research Corporation's electronic warfare system that create a multi-mission fixed, relocatable, or mobile deployed system.

