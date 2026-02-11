Rayonier Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $25.9 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $327.1 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.1 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 81.9% to $117.5 million from $650.5 million last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.9 Mln. vs. $327.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $117.5 Mln vs. $650.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.