(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) shares are declining more than 26 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reports of downgrades by RBC Capital to 'Sector perform.'

Currently, shares are at $6.75, down 26.31 percent from the previous close of $9.16 on a volume of 1,210,244.

