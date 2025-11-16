Stocks
Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 9.18

November 16, 2025 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by George Maybach

The average one-year price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.73% from the latest reported closing price of $5.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAM is 0.04%, an increase of 16.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 52,805K shares. RYAM / Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RYAM is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 6,356K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,721K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 86.25% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,132K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 46.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,028K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,022K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing a decrease of 31.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 41.58% over the last quarter.

