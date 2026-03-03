Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter of -$21 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$21 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$16 million, or -$0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $417 million from $422 million last year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

