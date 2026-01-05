Rayonier Advanced Materials Appoints Scott Sutton As CEO

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), a manufacturer and seller of cellulose specialty products, on Monday announced that it has appointed Scott Sutton as Chief Executive Officer and President effective from January 5.

Sutton will take over from DeLyle Bloomquist, whose planned retirement was announced late last year, with Bloomquist continuing as an advisor to support leadership continuity and ongoing strategic initiatives.

Sutton brings more than 30 years of experience and has previously worked as Chief Executive Officer and President of Olin Corp.

On Friday, Rayonier Advanced Materials closed trading 0.51% is lesser at $5.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

