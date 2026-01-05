Raymond James Upgrades WaterBridge Infrastructure (WBI)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for WaterBridge Infrastructure (NYSE:WBI) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.12% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for WaterBridge Infrastructure is $28.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 46.12% from its latest reported closing price of $19.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaterBridge Infrastructure. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 1,916.67% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of WBI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 6,354K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,155K shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1,073K shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 1,000K shares.

Emory University holds 1,000K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.