Raymond James Upgrades Veritex Holdings (VBTX)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Veritex Holdings (NasdaqGM:VBTX) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.38% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veritex Holdings is $27.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.38% from its latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veritex Holdings is 551MM, an increase of 51.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritex Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBTX is 0.12%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 54,926K shares. The put/call ratio of VBTX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,529K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,969K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 31.05% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,600K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 41.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,595K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,395K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Veritex Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

