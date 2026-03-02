Raymond James Upgrades Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Verisk Analytics (NasdaqGS:VRSK) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.10% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Verisk Analytics is $226.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $185.84 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.10% from its latest reported closing price of $207.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verisk Analytics is 3,055MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisk Analytics. This is an decrease of 440 owner(s) or 22.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSK is 0.22%, an increase of 20.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 140,948K shares. The put/call ratio of VRSK is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,529K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,354K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,121K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 53.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,264K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 92.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 1,023.34% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,079K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares , representing an increase of 37.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,903K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares , representing a decrease of 34.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 31.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.