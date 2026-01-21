Raymond James Upgrades Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Ulta Beauty (NasdaqGS:ULTA) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Downside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ulta Beauty is $650.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $454.50 to a high of $819.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of $675.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Beauty is 11,610MM, a decrease of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.03, a decrease of 3.41% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULTA is 0.23%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 50,731K shares. The put/call ratio of ULTA is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,455K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 13.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 1,264K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,224K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,218K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 7.78% over the last quarter.

