Raymond James Upgrades Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.17% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Telephone and Data Systems is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.17% from its latest reported closing price of $32.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telephone and Data Systems is 5,639MM, an increase of 11.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone and Data Systems. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.15%, an increase of 27.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 104,932K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,374K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,683K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 28.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 11.65% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,656K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 36.65% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,414K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 12.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,317K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 34.76% over the last quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

