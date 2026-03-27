Raymond James Upgrades Teleflex (TFX)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.69% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Teleflex is $137.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $208.12. The average price target represents an increase of 18.69% from its latest reported closing price of $116.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Teleflex is 3,156MM, an increase of 58.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is an decrease of 323 owner(s) or 41.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFX is 0.19%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.17% to 46,417K shares. The put/call ratio of TFX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,357K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,569K shares , representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,246K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 63.56% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,923K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares , representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,183K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 34.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 986K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 43.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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