Raymond James Upgrades PROG Holdings (PRG)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.99% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for PROG Holdings is $56.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.99% from its latest reported closing price of $42.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PROG Holdings is 2,666MM, an increase of 10.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROG Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRG is 0.17%, an increase of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 46,248K shares. The put/call ratio of PRG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,792K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 3.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,286K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 11.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,037K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 4.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,032K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 997K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 30.60% over the last quarter.

PROG Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.