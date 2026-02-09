Raymond James Upgrades Lumexa Imaging Holdings (LMRI)

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Lumexa Imaging Holdings (NasdaqGS:LMRI) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.21% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lumexa Imaging Holdings is $23.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 98.21% from its latest reported closing price of $11.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,000K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

Emerald Advisers holds 933K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 656K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 589K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 84K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.