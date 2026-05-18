Raymond James Upgrades Invitation Homes (INVH)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.96% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.96% from its latest reported closing price of $28.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is 2,697MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an decrease of 506 owner(s) or 45.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.12%, an increase of 65.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 691,642K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 51,779K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 49,395K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 37,174K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company.

Cohen & Steers holds 35,179K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,667K shares , representing a decrease of 61.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 46.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,312K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,935K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 50.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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