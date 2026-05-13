Raymond James Upgrades InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for InflaRx N.V. (NasdaqGS:IFRX) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 245.57% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $8.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 245.57% from its latest reported closing price of $2.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is 88MM, an increase of 301,130.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, an increase of 38.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 19,310K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 7,934K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,484K shares , representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 26.19% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,315K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,475K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 1,757K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 44.04% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 406K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.