Raymond James Upgrades Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) from Underperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.59% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilltop Holdings is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.59% from its latest reported closing price of 34.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hilltop Holdings is 509MM, a decrease of 56.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

Hilltop Holdings Declares $0.16 Dividend

On October 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 received the payment on November 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $34.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilltop Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTH is 0.12%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.33% to 43,850K shares. The put/call ratio of HTH is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,088K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 10.30% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,525K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing an increase of 31.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,250K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 46.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 73.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,000K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 58.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,404K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

H World Group Limited, formerly Huazhu Group Limited, is a China-based investment holding company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.