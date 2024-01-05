Raymond James Upgrades German American Bancorp (GABC)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for German American Bancorp (NasdaqGS:GABC) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.87% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for German American Bancorp is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 0.87% from its latest reported closing price of 32.36.

The projected annual revenue for German American Bancorp is 284MM, an increase of 12.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GABC is 0.09%, an increase of 31.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 17,405K shares. The put/call ratio of GABC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,512K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,128K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 840K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 2.55% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 779K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 696K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 0.47% over the last quarter.

German American Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

