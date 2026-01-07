Raymond James Upgrades First Bancorp (FBNC)

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for First Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FBNC) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.47% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Bancorp is $59.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.47% from its latest reported closing price of $52.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancorp is 542MM, an increase of 48.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBNC is 0.14%, an increase of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 44,351K shares. The put/call ratio of FBNC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,471K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,195K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 83.02% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,388K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 5.22% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,334K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,314K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 32.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 69.51% over the last quarter.

