Raymond James Upgrades Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.56% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings is $61.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 45.56% from its latest reported closing price of $41.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Equitable Holdings is 16,357MM, an increase of 40.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is an decrease of 567 owner(s) or 50.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.19%, an increase of 45.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.56% to 278,489K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,284K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,508K shares , representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,258K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,125K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 48.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,546K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,013K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,563K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,305K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,386K shares , representing a decrease of 49.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 91.08% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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