Raymond James Upgrades Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Dianthus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DNTH) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.59% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dianthus Therapeutics is $76.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.59% from its latest reported closing price of $86.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dianthus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dianthus Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 24.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTH is 0.47%, an increase of 18.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 49,554K shares. The put/call ratio of DNTH is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,503K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 85.58% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,417K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,137K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing a decrease of 54.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 42.75% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,104K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing a decrease of 52.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTH by 12.84% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,677K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

