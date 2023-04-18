Raymond James Upgrades DexCom (DXCM)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DexCom is $135.87. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of $118.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is $3,546MM, an increase of 21.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 102.01% over the last quarter.

PFPPX - MidCap Growth Fund R-3 holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 54.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 97.21% over the last quarter.

AVPUX - Vp Ultra Fund Class I holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 25.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 96.30% over the last quarter.

Seven Eight Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 42.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 99.85% over the last quarter.

INDEX - S&P 500(R) Equal Weight No Load Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 6.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1885 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.48%, an increase of 18.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 443,799K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dexcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

See all DexCom regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.