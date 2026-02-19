Raymond James Upgrades Chewy (CHWY)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.23% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $46.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.66 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 93.23% from its latest reported closing price of $24.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is 17,286MM, an increase of 37.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59, an increase of 52.75% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 10.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.30%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 438,366K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners PE holds 176,478K shares representing 73.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,758K shares , representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 13,537K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares , representing an increase of 59.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 106.12% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 11,219K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,196K shares , representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 7,223K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,458K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 15.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,147K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares , representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 63.54% over the last quarter.

