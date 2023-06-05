Raymond James Upgrades Blackbaud (BLKB)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.26% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackbaud is 74.97. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1.26% from its latest reported closing price of 74.04.

The projected annual revenue for Blackbaud is 1,138MM, an increase of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackbaud. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLKB is 0.30%, an increase of 9.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 58,771K shares. The put/call ratio of BLKB is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 9,752K shares representing 18.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,766K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 64.54% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,267K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,875K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 13.11% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 1,750K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Blackbaud Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackbaud is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents-Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom.

