Raymond James Upgrades Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Baldwin Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:BWIN) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.35% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Baldwin Insurance Group is $34.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 88.35% from its latest reported closing price of $18.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baldwin Insurance Group is 1,883MM, an increase of 25.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baldwin Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 17.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWIN is 0.23%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.99% to 91,568K shares. The put/call ratio of BWIN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 7,544K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,105K shares , representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 35.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,618K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,017K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,513K shares , representing a decrease of 49.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 43.98% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,010K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 12.96% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

