Raymond James Upgrades Axos Financial (AX)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.14% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Axos Financial is $112.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.14% from its latest reported closing price of $89.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Axos Financial is 1,052MM, a decrease of 16.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is an decrease of 346 owner(s) or 47.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.16%, an increase of 42.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.12% to 45,353K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,475K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,776K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,457K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 754K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 80.49% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 722K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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