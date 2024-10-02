Raymond James Upgrades Atlassian (TEAM)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Atlassian (NasdaqGS:TEAM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.97% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atlassian is $209.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.97% from its latest reported closing price of $161.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian is 5,767MM, an increase of 32.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.31%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 158,171K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,268K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,142K shares , representing a decrease of 20.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,436K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,504K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 64.95% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 7,472K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,443K shares , representing a decrease of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 30.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,972K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,335K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares , representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

