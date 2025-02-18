Raymond James Upgrades Altice USA (ATUS)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.59% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Altice USA is $2.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $7.77. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.59% from its latest reported closing price of $2.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Altice USA is 9,434MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altice USA. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATUS is 0.09%, an increase of 30.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 278,928K shares. The put/call ratio of ATUS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 17,700K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 88.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 838.49% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 12,490K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 51.38% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 12,192K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares , representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 18.66% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,175K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,366K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 37.33% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 9,530K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,024K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 78.24% over the last quarter.

Altice USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

