Raymond James Upgrades Ally Financial (DB:GMZ)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Ally Financial (DB:GMZ) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.53% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is 42,19 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21,38 € to a high of 50,78 €. The average price target represents an increase of 30.53% from its latest reported closing price of 32,32 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is 9,377MM, an increase of 38.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMZ is 0.23%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 318,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 20,650K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,078K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMZ by 2.05% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 11,959K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,645K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,629K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMZ by 4.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,510K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,452K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMZ by 0.73% over the last quarter.

