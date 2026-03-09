Raymond James Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.34% Downside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $4.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.74 to a high of $5.56. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.34% from its latest reported closing price of $6.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities is 4,253MM, an increase of 74.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 18.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQN is 0.14%, an increase of 29.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.32% to 526,382K shares. The put/call ratio of AQN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 81,727K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,653K shares , representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 66.78% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 63,489K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 49,000K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,923K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 20,717K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,831K shares , representing an increase of 18.76%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18,169K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,379K shares , representing a decrease of 61.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 91.36% over the last quarter.

