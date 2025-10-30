Raymond James Reiterates First Busey (BUSE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of First Busey (NasdaqGS:BUSE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.94% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Busey is $27.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.94% from its latest reported closing price of $22.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Busey is 525MM, a decrease of 10.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUSE is 0.13%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 66,842K shares. The put/call ratio of BUSE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,671K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares , representing an increase of 54.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 69.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,834K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 5.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,114K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,073K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 48.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,435K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing a decrease of 20.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUSE by 22.22% over the last quarter.

