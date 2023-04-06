Raymond James Maintains First Foundation (FFWM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Foundation is $14.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 116.64% from its latest reported closing price of $6.78.

The projected annual revenue for First Foundation is $430MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

SMLF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 9.77% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Foundation. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFWM is 0.11%, a decrease of 27.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 45,798K shares. The put/call ratio of FFWM is 2.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Foundation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Foundation Inc. and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they've worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

