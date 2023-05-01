Raymond James Maintains Axos Financial (AX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axos Financial is 48.11. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.29% from its latest reported closing price of 40.67.

The projected annual revenue for Axos Financial is 891MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.75.

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.20%, an increase of 10.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 53,026K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 3.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,954K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 3.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,753K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 11.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,469K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,442K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing a decrease of 31.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,378K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Axos Financial Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

