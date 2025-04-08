RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Downgrades Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. downgraded their outlook for Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.28% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Whitecap Resources is $13.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 80.28% from its latest reported closing price of $7.66 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

Whitecap Resources Maintains 9.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 9.41%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.03% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitecap Resources. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCP is 0.30%, an increase of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 76,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,517K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,796K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,351K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,284K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 7,643K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,061K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 2.32% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,631K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares , representing an increase of 24.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 31.32% over the last quarter.

